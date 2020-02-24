FY2020 Earnings Estimate for BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) Issued By DA Davidson

BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BankFinancial in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. DA Davidson has a “Hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BankFinancial’s FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BFIN opened at $12.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $187.56 million, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BankFinancial has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $16.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.59.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. BankFinancial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 16.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFIN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BankFinancial in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BankFinancial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in BankFinancial by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in BankFinancial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BankFinancial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $867,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. BankFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

