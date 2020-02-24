FY2020 Earnings Estimate for La-Z-Boy Incorporated Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for La-Z-Boy in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.22. KeyCorp also issued estimates for La-Z-Boy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $475.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.05 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.28%. La-Z-Boy’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LZB. Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus raised La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised La-Z-Boy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $33.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. La-Z-Boy has a 52 week low of $27.79 and a 52 week high of $37.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.59.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 234.6% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 177,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 124,226 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 13.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 122,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,882 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 26.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 49,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 10,391 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 25,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 61,113 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,138,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 618,520 shares in the company, valued at $21,648,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.