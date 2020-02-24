FY2020 Earnings Forecast for BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Issued By DA Davidson

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) – DA Davidson increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for BankUnited in a research note issued on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.07.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BKU. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $32.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.02.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $223.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.60 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.84%.

In other news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $2,779,539.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,931,476.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 20,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $728,901.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,093.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in BankUnited by 412.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

