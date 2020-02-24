FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Concho Resources Inc Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:CXO)

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Concho Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, February 20th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $3.48 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.49.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CXO. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Concho Resources from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Concho Resources from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Concho Resources from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Concho Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.76.

Concho Resources stock opened at $79.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.03. Concho Resources has a 12 month low of $61.37 and a 12 month high of $124.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXO. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Concho Resources by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Concho Resources by 28.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 772 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Concho Resources by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,339 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Concho Resources by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Concho Resources by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is presently 16.39%.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

