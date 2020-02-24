FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Issued By G.Research

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Stock analysts at G.Research dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ecolab in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $6.31 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.55. G.Research also issued estimates for Ecolab’s FY2021 earnings at $6.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.35 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.77.

ECL stock opened at $207.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $165.94 and a 12 month high of $211.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.43.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,486,296,000 after purchasing an additional 578,662 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,674,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $707,794,000 after purchasing an additional 96,133 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,336,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $643,894,000 after purchasing an additional 381,681 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,227,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,962,000 after purchasing an additional 22,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,857,000 after purchasing an additional 173,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

