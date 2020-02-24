FY2020 EPS Estimates for ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for ADIDAS AG/S in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.32 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.13. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ADIDAS AG/S’s FY2021 earnings at $6.83 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ADDYY. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded ADIDAS AG/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Societe Generale upgraded ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADIDAS AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ADIDAS AG/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

ADIDAS AG/S stock opened at $153.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.36 and its 200-day moving average is $155.45. The company has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.91. ADIDAS AG/S has a 12 month low of $114.85 and a 12 month high of $176.36.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in ADIDAS AG/S by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $524,000. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in ADIDAS AG/S by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

ADIDAS AG/S Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

