FY2020 EPS Estimates for Cargojet Reduced by Cormark (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Cargojet in a report issued on Friday, February 21st. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.75. Cormark also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$126.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$105.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$95.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Cargojet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$117.63.

CJT stock opened at C$112.72 on Monday. Cargojet has a one year low of C$73.22 and a one year high of C$123.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$114.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$102.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 425.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 67.90.

In other Cargojet news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.93, for a total transaction of C$104,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at C$140,081.55.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

