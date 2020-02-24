FY2020 EPS Estimates for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Lowered by KeyCorp

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Cedar Fair in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will earn $3.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.65. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FUN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $52.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $64.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 10.6% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 10.3% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. 53.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is 123.84%.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

