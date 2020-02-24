FY2020 EPS Estimates for Cheesecake Factory Inc Raised by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.76 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.69. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $694.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Cfra reduced their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens reduced their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.93.

Shares of CAKE opened at $42.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.54 and a 200 day moving average of $40.31. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,310,000 after acquiring an additional 18,886 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,307,210,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 287,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after acquiring an additional 16,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

