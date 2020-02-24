FY2020 EPS Estimates for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Reduced by Northcoast Research

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Copart in a research note issued on Friday, February 21st. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.69 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.73.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CPRT. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Copart from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim raised their target price on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $95.25 on Monday. Copart has a 52 week low of $56.15 and a 52 week high of $104.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.91.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Copart had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 32.95%. The firm had revenue of $575.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Copart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 20,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $7,807,797.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total transaction of $7,371,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,371,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,467 shares of company stock worth $19,945,497 over the last ninety days. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

