FY2020 EPS Estimates for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Reduced by Wedbush

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now anticipates that the athletic footwear retailer will earn $4.89 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.95. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $38.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $68.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 680.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,838,848 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,132 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 630.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 748,115 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $29,169,000 after purchasing an additional 645,656 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 93.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,124,290 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $48,534,000 after purchasing an additional 543,105 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 726.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 587,579 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $22,909,000 after purchasing an additional 516,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,278,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $305,133,000 after purchasing an additional 454,489 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

