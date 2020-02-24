FY2020 EPS Estimates for Gildan Activewear Inc Boosted by Analyst (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) – Analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 21st. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will earn $2.57 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.56. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TSE:GIL opened at C$36.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$37.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion and a PE ratio of 28.50. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of C$30.81 and a 12 month high of C$53.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.154 dividend. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.57%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.