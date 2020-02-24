FY2020 EPS Estimates for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Cut by Analyst

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Guess? in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Guess?’s FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GES. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Guess? from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a report on Sunday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen raised Guess? from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE GES opened at $21.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.08. Guess? has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $615.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.52 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Guess? by 30.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Guess? during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 10,000 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $195,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,797.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

