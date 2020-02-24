FY2020 EPS Estimates for Henry Schein, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Henry Schein in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.74 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 6.96%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share.

HSIC has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI lowered Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $67.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $56.58 and a twelve month high of $73.99.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 101.3% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at about $65,000.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

