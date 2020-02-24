FY2020 EPS Estimates for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Reduced by G.Research

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Equities research analysts at G.Research cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Henry Schein in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 21st. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.70 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.75. G.Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HSIC. BidaskClub raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Henry Schein stock opened at $67.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.94. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $56.58 and a 12-month high of $73.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,508,000 after acquiring an additional 54,218 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $767,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Henry Schein by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

