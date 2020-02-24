FY2020 EPS Estimates for National Retail Properties, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:NNN)

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of National Retail Properties in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.87. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ FY2021 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

NYSE NNN opened at $58.15 on Monday. National Retail Properties has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $59.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $173.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.64%.

In other National Retail Properties news, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $1,012,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,527,294.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $558,150.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,805,609.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,280,000 after purchasing an additional 438,201 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,509,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,592 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,327,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,325,000 after purchasing an additional 496,786 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,325,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,562,000 after purchasing an additional 140,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,060,000 after purchasing an additional 141,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

