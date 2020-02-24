FY2020 EPS Estimates for Petrus Resources Ltd Lowered by Analyst (TSE:PRQ)

Petrus Resources Ltd (TSE:PRQ) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Petrus Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Hunt now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $0.35 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Petrus Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

PRQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Firstegy restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Petrus Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James set a C$0.35 target price on Petrus Resources and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Petrus Resources stock opened at C$0.20 on Monday. Petrus Resources has a one year low of C$0.16 and a one year high of C$0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.61, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $9.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.23.

About Petrus Resources

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. The company holds 55% working interest in Ferrier/Strachan Area, which include 31,767 net acres of undeveloped land and 13,216 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

