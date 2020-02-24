FY2020 EPS Estimates for RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Decreased by Analyst

RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for RENAULT S A/ADR in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RENAULT S A/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RNLSY. Evercore ISI cut shares of RENAULT S A/ADR to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Nord/LB raised shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Redburn Partners cut shares of RENAULT S A/ADR to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of RNLSY opened at $6.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.09. RENAULT S A/ADR has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $14.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.14.

RENAULT S A/ADR

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

