FY2020 EPS Estimates for Tenaris SA Reduced by Piper Sandler (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Tenaris in a research note issued on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.37.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Tenaris had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Tenaris in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen upgraded Tenaris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.97.

Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $20.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.76. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $30.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TS. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 59,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 17,670 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 250,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after buying an additional 19,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 1,171.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 59,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

