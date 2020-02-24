FY2020 EPS Estimates for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Boosted by Barrington Research

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) – Analysts at Barrington Research increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Hackett Group in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub cut The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet raised The Hackett Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hackett Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $17.10 on Monday. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.10 million, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.61.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $69.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hackett Group during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 1,586.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 253,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.