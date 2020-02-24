FY2020 EPS Estimates for Torex Gold Resources Inc (TSE:TXG) Cut by Analyst

Torex Gold Resources Inc (TSE:TXG) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report issued on Thursday, February 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.50 to C$23.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of TXG stock opened at C$21.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 49.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.02. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of C$11.41 and a 52-week high of C$21.96.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

