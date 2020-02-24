FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) Issued By Svb Leerink

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) – Research analysts at Svb Leerink cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Heron Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Svb Leerink analyst A. Fadia now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.65. Svb Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut Heron Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

HRTX opened at $21.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.46. Heron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $28.70.

In other news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $624,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 617.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

