FY2021 EPS Estimates for IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Lowered by Analyst

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of IntriCon in a report issued on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

IIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IntriCon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

NASDAQ IIN opened at $16.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. IntriCon has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $28.49. The company has a market capitalization of $151.00 million, a PE ratio of -39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day moving average is $18.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of IntriCon in the third quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of IntriCon in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IntriCon in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

