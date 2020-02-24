FY2021 EPS Estimates for Perseus Mining Limited Boosted by Analyst (TSE:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Perseus Mining in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 21st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for Perseus Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Shares of PRU stock opened at C$1.12 on Monday. Perseus Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.39 and a twelve month high of C$1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of -62.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.81.

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It owns interests in the Edikan gold mine and Grumesa project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire, as well as Mahalé, Mbengué, and Napié licenses in Côte d'Ivoire.

