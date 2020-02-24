FY2021 EPS Estimates for salesforce.com, inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) – Wedbush upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of salesforce.com in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush analyst S. Koenig now anticipates that the CRM provider will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.35. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for salesforce.com’s FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRM. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.20.

CRM opened at $189.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $137.87 and a 1-year high of $195.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.37.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 14,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 23,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.75, for a total transaction of $808,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 87,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.14, for a total transaction of $14,056,128.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,780 shares in the company, valued at $6,850,789.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 487,201 shares of company stock worth $83,710,127. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.