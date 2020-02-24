FY2021 EPS Estimates for Verisk Analytics, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Verisk Analytics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $5.50 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.46. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ FY2022 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.50 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.75.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $168.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.76. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $122.44 and a 1 year high of $171.73.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 135.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 347,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,968,000 after buying an additional 1,326,397 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,816,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,017,935,000 after buying an additional 740,053 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,573,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,595,000 after buying an additional 538,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,898,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,742,646,000 after buying an additional 502,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2,474.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 347,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,896,000 after buying an additional 334,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $888,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,822.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total transaction of $3,850,612.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,875,861.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,896 shares of company stock valued at $20,642,312. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 22.83%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

