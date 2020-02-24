G.Research Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) – Equities research analysts at G.Research lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Oil States International in a report issued on Friday, February 21st. G.Research analyst S. Wong now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.45. G.Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. G.Research also issued estimates for Oil States International’s FY2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

OIS has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Oil States International from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank cut shares of Oil States International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Oil States International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oil States International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.70.

Shares of OIS stock opened at $9.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $609.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.29. Oil States International has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Oil States International by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Oil States International during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

In other Oil States International news, VP Lias Jeff Steen sold 15,000 shares of Oil States International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 245,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,004.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kleef William T. Van sold 7,383 shares of Oil States International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $128,759.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,405.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

