GAMB (GMB) Hits Market Cap of $469,606.00

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 24th. In the last seven days, GAMB has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One GAMB token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and KuCoin. GAMB has a total market cap of $469,606.00 and approximately $66,805.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00048061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.53 or 0.00492981 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $637.51 or 0.06611648 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00063204 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00027062 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001525 BTC.

About GAMB

GAMB (GMB) is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,249,989 tokens. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject. The official website for GAMB is gamb.io.

Buying and Selling GAMB

GAMB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

