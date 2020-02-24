GameCredits (GAME) Price Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. During the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $3.32 million and approximately $18,695.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for about $0.0476 or 0.00000495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Crex24, Poloniex and BitBay.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.32 or 0.00772419 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009837 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006734 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000266 BTC.

About GameCredits

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.com. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Livecoin, BitBay, HitBTC, Poloniex, Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia, YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.