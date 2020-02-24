Gartner (NYSE:IT) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 2.00

Media headlines about Gartner (NYSE:IT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Gartner earned a coverage optimism score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the information technology services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Gartner stock traded down $5.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $150.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,546. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Gartner has a 52-week low of $124.77 and a 52-week high of $171.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.40, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.21.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Gartner had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Gartner’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gartner will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays cut Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Gartner from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.83.

In other Gartner news, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total value of $964,473.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,636,063.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

