Gas Price Tops $1.94 (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Gas token can now be bought for approximately $1.94 or 0.00020100 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitbns, Huobi, Gate.io and DragonEX. Gas has a market cap of $19.68 million and approximately $5.86 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gas has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.28 or 0.02831162 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010518 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00226393 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00040043 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00137042 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gas is neo.org.

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Kucoin, OKEx, Binance, Switcheo Network, Cobinhood, Coinnest, Bitbns, Bitinka, DragonEX, Poloniex, Gate.io and Koinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

