GB Group (LON:GBG) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

GB Group (LON:GBG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GBG. Jefferies Financial Group cut GB Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank cut GB Group to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 730 ($9.60) in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. GB Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 701 ($9.22).

Shares of GBG stock opened at GBX 670 ($8.81) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 723.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 644.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.76. GB Group has a 12 month low of GBX 427 ($5.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 806 ($10.60).

GB Group (LON:GBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 9 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) by GBX 3.80 ($0.05). Sell-side analysts predict that GB Group will post 1164.0000338 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David John Wilson sold 280,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 710 ($9.34), for a total transaction of £1,993,374.70 ($2,622,171.40).

GB Group Company Profile

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fraud, Risk & Compliance and Customer & Location Intelligence. The company offers ID verification services, which helps in verifying identities remotely without the physical presentation of documentation for combat ID fraud, money laundering, and restricting access to under-age content, purchases, and gambling; and ID employ and comply that provides background checks through an online verification and authentication of individuals.

