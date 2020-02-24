Gemfields (LON:GEM) Receives Corporate Rating from FinnCap

Gemfields (LON:GEM)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at FinnCap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of GEM opened at GBX 10.22 ($0.13) on Monday. Gemfields has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10.79 ($0.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 10.92 ($0.14). The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and a PE ratio of 17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.34, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

About Gemfields

Gemfields plc is a supplier of colored gemstones. The Company operates through five segments: Zambia, which includes emerald and beryl mining activities; Mozambique, which includes ruby and corundum mining activities; UK, which includes sales of cut and polished gemstones, marketing, technical and administrative services; Faberge, which includes wholesale and retail sales of jewelry and watches, and Other, which includes new projects and traded auctions.

