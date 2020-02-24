Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Price Hits $0.99 on Exchanges

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00010311 BTC on major exchanges including DEx.top, The Rock Trading, HitBTC and Bibox. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $4.04 million and approximately $40.19 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $270.58 or 0.02824152 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010469 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00221372 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00039133 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00138358 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gemini Dollar was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 4,089,102 tokens. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog.

Gemini Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: The Rock Trading, Bibox, DEx.top and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

