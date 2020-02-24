Gene Source Code Chain Price Down 12% Over Last 7 Days (GENE)

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Gene Source Code Chain has a market cap of $1.38 million and $29,799.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gene Source Code Chain has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One Gene Source Code Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and FCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.22 or 0.02840256 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010418 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00226894 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00040117 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00137261 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gene Source Code Chain Token Profile

Gene Source Code Chain was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,244,800 tokens. Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1. Gene Source Code Chain’s official website is www.gscchain.org.

Gene Source Code Chain Token Trading

Gene Source Code Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gene Source Code Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gene Source Code Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

