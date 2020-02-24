General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

General Electric (NYSE:GE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.95.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GE. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from to in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

General Electric stock opened at $12.25 on Monday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $109.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.76, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.13%. General Electric’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in General Electric by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,401,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

