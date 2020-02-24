Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.40.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GCO. CL King upgraded Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Genesco from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Get Genesco alerts:

Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $37.20 on Monday. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $53.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $569.19 million, a PE ratio of -23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.57.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $153,816.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,723. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Mason sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,387.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,286 shares of company stock valued at $459,571. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Genesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,194,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Genesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,201,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $720,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Genesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $730,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Genesco by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.