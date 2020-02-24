Genesis Energy Ltd (ASX:GNE) Plans $0.08 Interim Dividend

Genesis Energy Ltd (ASX:GNE) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of GNE stock opened at A$3.13 ($2.22) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97. Genesis Energy has a 12-month low of A$2.61 ($1.85) and a 12-month high of A$3.47 ($2.46). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of A$3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 223.57.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy Limited generates, trades in, and sells electricity to homes and businesses in New Zealand. The company generates electricity from thermal, hydro, and wind sources. Its Customer segment supplies energy, including electricity, gas, and LPG to end-users, as well as provides related services.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.