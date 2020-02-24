Genfit (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Genfit (OTCMKTS:GNFTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

GNFTF stock opened at $16.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average of $16.86. Genfit has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.71.

Genfit Company Profile

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

