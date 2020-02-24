Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Genie Energy an industry rank of 150 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GNE. TheStreet upgraded Genie Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Genie Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

GNE traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.91. 66,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,475. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.64. Genie Energy has a 52-week low of $6.54 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.42.

In other Genie Energy news, Director Alan B. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of Genie Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Avi Goldin sold 4,773 shares of Genie Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $38,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Genie Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genie Energy in the 4th quarter worth $1,190,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Genie Energy by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Genie Energy by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 11,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Genie Energy in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. 26.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Genie Energy Services; and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

