Genmab A/S to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Genmab A/S in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

GMAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of GMAB opened at $25.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 18.72 and a current ratio of 14.88. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $25.42.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genmab A/S in the third quarter worth about $2,698,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Genmab A/S in the third quarter worth about $795,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genmab A/S in the third quarter worth about $4,788,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Genmab A/S in the third quarter worth about $2,876,000. 19.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

