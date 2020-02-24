Genmab A/S to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Genmab A/S in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Goonewardene expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GMAB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Genmab A/S from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of GMAB opened at $25.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.88 and a quick ratio of 18.72. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $25.42.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the third quarter valued at $25,297,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Genmab A/S by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,128,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,194,000 after buying an additional 196,379 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the third quarter valued at $15,195,000. Torray LLC raised its position in Genmab A/S by 2.4% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 699,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,169,000 after buying an additional 16,416 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Genmab A/S by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 418,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after buying an additional 186,879 shares during the period. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

