Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Genuine Parts in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.23 EPS.

GPC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.88.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $96.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.46 and a 200-day moving average of $99.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $87.26 and a 52-week high of $115.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,481,945,000 after acquiring an additional 558,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,111,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $914,276,000 after acquiring an additional 354,014 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,978,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $528,900,000 after acquiring an additional 144,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,616,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,928,000 after acquiring an additional 102,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,320,000 after acquiring an additional 81,825 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

