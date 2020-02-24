Geodrill (GEO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

Geodrill has a one year low of C$1.20 and a one year high of C$1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91.

Geodrill Company Profile

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and development drilling services to various mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa and the African copper belt. The company offers reverse circulation (RC), diamond core, air-core, directional, RC grade control, water bore, and underground drilling services.

