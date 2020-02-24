Giant (GIC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3,002.00

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. During the last week, Giant has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Giant coin can currently be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.89, $20.33, $70.83 and $24.71. Giant has a market cap of $71,879.00 and $3,002.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00349214 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00022963 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00030568 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000215 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000139 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Giant Coin Profile

Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 7,076,105 coins and its circulating supply is 7,076,101 coins. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network.

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $70.83, $31.10, $7.59, $20.33, $18.98, $33.89, $11.91, $5.63, $13.92, $50.68, $10.42 and $24.71. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

