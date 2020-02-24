Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,102 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of Gibraltar Industries worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 681.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 13,905 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 18,126 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

ROCK opened at $55.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.11. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $35.29 and a 1 year high of $56.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.46.

Several analysts have commented on ROCK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

