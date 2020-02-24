Gifto Hits Market Capitalization of $7.38 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 24th. Gifto has a market capitalization of $7.38 million and $9.29 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Bancor Network, Kyber Network and Bithumb. Over the last seven days, Gifto has traded down 18.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $277.85 or 0.02881556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010376 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00227513 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00040650 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00138615 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto was first traded on December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 654,212,222 tokens. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io.

Gifto Token Trading

Gifto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Binance, Kryptono, CPDAX, Bancor Network, OKEx, Allbit, Kyber Network, Bittrex, Cobinhood, BiteBTC, Coinnest, Upbit, Bithumb and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

