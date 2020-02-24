GINcoin Reaches Market Cap of $134,814.00 (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 25.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 24th. One GINcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0168 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. GINcoin has a total market capitalization of $134,814.00 and $2,909.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GINcoin has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,614.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.93 or 0.02737104 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.74 or 0.03869877 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.70 or 0.00777604 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.90 or 0.00821056 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00096394 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009897 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00029933 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.83 or 0.00622820 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About GINcoin

GINcoin (CRYPTO:GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto. GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io.

GINcoin Coin Trading

GINcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

