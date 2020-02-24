GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. lowered its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353,338 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,065 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $16,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSK opened at $43.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.98. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $38.43 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $107.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5994 per share. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.76%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. Barclays downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Shore Capital downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Leerink Swann started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Svb Leerink started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

