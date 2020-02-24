Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $10,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Global Payments by 622,774.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,293,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Global Payments by 90.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,614,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,846,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515,148 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 47.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,702,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,773,000 after buying an additional 2,810,085 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Global Payments by 444.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,443,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 81.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,916,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,675,000 after buying an additional 857,239 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $3.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $200.42. 2,076,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,496. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.51 and its 200-day moving average is $175.69. The company has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Global Payments Inc has a 1-year low of $126.47 and a 1-year high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $178.45 per share, with a total value of $99,932.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,822.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.70, for a total transaction of $107,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,885,683.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,080 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.42.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

